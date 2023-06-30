Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor, many more attend screening of 'Night Manager 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : A special screening of 'Night Manager 2' was held in Mumbai prior to its release on Thursday.

Several celebrities, including the film's lead actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, attended the screening.

Lets have a look:

Anil and Sobhita were all smiles for the camera at the special event.

Shobhita wore a pink gown with ruffle detailing for the occasion. Anil, on the other hand, was dressed in a black kurta with matching pair of pants.

Tillotama Shome, who plays Lipika in the show, wore an oversized button-up dress.

Disha Patani came for the event with Aditya. She wore a Spaghetti top with denim jeans and tan brown calf-high boots.

Fatima Sana Shaikh was spotted in a black printer co-ord set.

Chunkey Panday wore a black hoodie with matching pair of pants.

'The Night Manager' is a Hindi remake of the British television drama 'The Night Manager', which was based on John le Carre's novel of the same name. Sandeep Modi produced and directed the next Hindi web series. Aditya plays the lead role of former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupta and Anil Kapoor essays the negative role of Shailendra Rungta. Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl also feature in the web show.

The first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) that left the fans asking for more of the duo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor