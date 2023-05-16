Anil Kumble spotted at 76th Cannes Film Festival, check out pic

Cannes [France], May 16 : Not only members from the Indian film industry but stalwarts of cricket and the political fraternity are also gracing their presence at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Former India spinner Anil Kumble is also at Cannes. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared a picture with his wife Chetana Kumble from the French Riviera.

In the image, Anil and his wife are seen twinning in black. The cricketer opted for a black velvet suit while Chetana looked beautiful in a black saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anil Kumble (@anil.kumble)

"Get set go...#festivaldecannes," he captioned the post.

The picture has garnered several likes and comments.

"The style," a social media user commented.

"Woaah...btw what are you doing there," a fan asked.

The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival begins Tuesday, May 16, and runs through Saturday, May 27, and, over the course of those 12 days, stars will descend on the French Riviera to support their projects with press conferences, photo-calls, and premieres.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan is leading the Indian delegation at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Murugan went to the event last year too and India was the Country of Honour.

Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma and Manushi Chillar are making Cannes debut this year.

