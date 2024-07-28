Animal Actor Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Wife Alia Bhatt Gave Up 'This' Habit of Her's After Marriage

Alia Bhatt is a prominent Bollywood actress known for her versatile roles and fashion sense. After a string of successful films, she married her dream partner, Ranbir Kapoor, becoming part of the Kapoor family. This significant life change has been evident to her fans, who have noted a shift in her behavior.

In a recent interview, Ranbir revealed that Alia gave up certain habits for their marriage. Speaking on the 'People With WTF' podcast, he explained, “When you get married at 30, changing ingrained habits can be difficult, but Alia has adjusted for me. For instance, she used to speak loudly, which I found bothersome. Once she understood my perspective, she made an effort to change that.”

Ranbir also emphasized their mutual commitment to understanding and adapting to each other’s needs. Despite an age difference of nearly 10 years, with Alia being younger, they share a strong bond. The couple, married in April 2022 after five years of dating and parents to a daughter named Raha, often supports each other publicly and has a deep connection, having developed their friendship during the filming of 'Brahmastra'.