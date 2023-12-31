"Animal bankar Bawaal machaya toh.." Delhi Police adds filmy touch to advisory on New Year celebrations

New Delhi [India], December 31 : New Year's Eve calls for celebrations but sometimes the day can turn into a nightmare due to the reckless attitude of people.

So it's important that everyone has a safe and gala time on December 31 night.

And before you all get soaked in the New Year spirit, don't forget to read Delhi Police's filmy yet important word of caution.

From Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming web series Indian Police Force, the social media team of Delhi Police used several titles of Hindi films and shows to remind citizens how to celebrate New Year's Eve safely.

"New Year's Eve par 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' lekin 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. Agar 'Animal' ban kar 'Bawaal' ya 'Non Stop Dhamaal' machaaya toh kahi aisa na ho ki 2024 ka pehla din 'The Great Indian Family' ke bajaaye 'Indian Police Force' ke saath manana pade," Delhi Police wrote.

It loosely translates to "have fun on New Year's Eve but be mindful or else you may end up celebrating the first day of 2024 with the police instead of your family."

"SAM BAHADURi isi mein hai ki safety ko BHAGWAN BHAROSE mat rakho.. after all, aap bhi KISI KA BHAI, KISI KI JAAN ho! #NewYear #NewYearEve #NewYear2024," the social media team of Delhi Police captioned the post.

The particular post garnered loads of comments.

Reacting to it, a social media user commented, "Hahahah total filmy."

"Very creative," another one wrote.

Hope you all celebrate New Year safely.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor