Animal: Bobby Deol opens up about criticism over showing of toxic masculinity in film

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film, 'Animal,' which hit theatres worldwide on December 1, has been making waves not just for Ranbir Kapoor's performance but also for the notable surge in popularity experienced by the film's main antagonist, Bobby Deol. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his role and addressed the divisive reception the film has received from both audiences and critics.

Bobby Deol, portraying the character of Abrar in 'Animal,' has found himself in the limelight despite not uttering a single word throughout the film. The audience has shown immense love for his character. However, 'Animal' faced criticism for allegedly endorsing 'toxic masculinity.'

Addressing these negative reactions, Deol clarified that his intention was not to promote any specific ideology. In a statement to Hindustan Times, he remarked, "I am an actor who wants to play characters. I am not out there promoting anything. I do roles which challenge me. What is storytelling? Stories are influenced by what’s happening in our society. It’s just that people don’t want to talk about those things because they want to believe that doesn’t exist."

Expressing gratitude for the success of 'Animal,' Bobby Deol revealed that the film has transformed his life. He credited director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for this significant milestone, stating, "I cannot understand how to process this. As an actor, you are always waiting for that moment when you get recognition, it is like a dream. God has been kind. Hard work turns into luck. I always had self-belief, I knew I had so much to give."

'Animal,' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, explores the tumultuous relationship between a father and son. Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The movie's worldwide theatrical release on December 1, 2023, has sparked discussions around its themes, performances, and societal reflections.