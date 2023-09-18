Animal Poster: Ranbir Kapoor shines in his rugged avatar

Ranbir Kapoor has teamed up with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for T-Series' upcoming thriller, titled Animal. The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor film dropped in a new poster, showcasing his look from the thriller. The actor oozed swag in a blue suit and sunglasses. With the poster, it was confirmed that the teaser of Animal will release on Ranbir's birthday, which falls on September 28.The caption on T-Series' Instagram handle read, "He is elegant...He is Wild...You will see his rage on September 28th."

Animal was initially scheduled to release globally on August 11 along with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. However, due to pending post-production work, the makers shifted it to December 1. Issuing an official statement, director Sandeep shared, "I'm making this video for two reasons. One is that I'm going to explain why we aren't able to achieve the film release on August 11. Another one is here, and I'm going to announce the new release date. See, coming back to the topic of why we are able to release the film on August 11, the only reason is that it might sound like a generic answer, but the fact is that it is the only quality. See, I'm not going to explain to you how the post-production work has been delayed. So it might bore you. I'll cut it short. I'll give you one example. For example, there are seven songs in the film, and when seven songs are multiplied by five languages, they become 35 songs with different sets of lyrics and singers, so it's going to take a little more time than what I've actually put in for. I've lately realised this, or I wouldn't have released the pre-teaser. Thank you so much for the pre-teaser response. A few of them said that it is not and will not be in the film, but it will be in the film; it is a cutout of a film episode. Thank you so much for the response."Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.