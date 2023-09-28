Animal Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor delivers one of his best performance in gritty drama

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' teaser is finally out. The two-minute, 26-second clip is a power-packed one filled with high-octane stunts, amazing dialogues, and spectacular acting by Ranbir Kapoor. His transformation from a homely boy to a rebellious one is sure to leave fans intrigued. Animal revolves around a troubled father-son relationship, set in the backdrop of extreme bloodshed in the underworld which leads the protagonist to turn into a psychopath. The more than two-minute-long teaser opened with Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor discussing about having kids.

Next, we see what Ranbir's aggressive father Anil Kapoor was like. Ranbir still defends him, and calls him ‘best father’. Animal was officially announced by T-Series on January 1, 2021, with a video with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra as cast and Sandeep Reddy Vanga as the director. A few days later, Tripti Dimri was also reported to star in the movie. In March 2022, it was reported that Rashmika Mandanna replaced Parineeti Chopra, as she chose Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila over Animal. Rashmika has been roped in to play Ranbir's wife Geetanjali.Animal was scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023, but was pushed to December 1, 2023, due to pending post-production work.

