Animal Twitter Reviews: Ranbir Kapoor delivers a iconic performance

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s crime saga Animal has arrived in theatres. The film, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, releases alongside Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. But, given the popularity of its key cast members among cinephiles, the film is expected to take the lead at the box office this weekend. Many, who watched the early shows of Animal, have been pouring their hearts out on X (formerly Twitter) about Animal, declaring 'it's not a blockbuster movie, but Ranbir Kapoor show. A screening was hosted before the release, which was attended by the big names in Bollywood. Ranbir's wife, Alia Bhatt, and mother, Neetu Kapoor, watched the movie with their families and gave their reviews.

Watching the first day first show after probably a decade.#AnimalMovie is going to be massive blockbuster 🔥🧨

Vanga has got all boxes ticked ✅

Ranbir is acting on another level ✅

A must recommend till now 💯#AnimalTheFilm#AnimalReviewpic.twitter.com/lWjH3nilPQ — Emi! (@Insane__Emi) December 1, 2023

Just finished this masterpiece. The first 25 mins and Ranbir's mesmerizing performance literally gave me chills, this one’s gonna be a big one ❤️



Ranbir Kapoor the actor that you are, Just incredible #AnimalMovieReview #AnimalTheFilm pic.twitter.com/4iBsSgAsAB — Papi Gudiya..05 (@RahulRa85289302) December 1, 2023