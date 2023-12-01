Animal Twitter Reviews: Ranbir Kapoor delivers a iconic performance

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 1, 2023

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s crime saga Animal has arrived in theatres. The film, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, releases alongside Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. But, given the popularity of its key cast members among cinephiles, the film is expected to take the lead at the box office this weekend. Many, who watched the early shows of Animal, have been pouring their hearts out on X (formerly Twitter) about Animal, declaring 'it's not a blockbuster movie, but Ranbir Kapoor show. A screening was hosted before the release, which was attended by the big names in Bollywood. Ranbir's wife, Alia Bhatt, and mother, Neetu Kapoor, watched the movie with their families and gave their reviews.

Tags : Animal Animal Reviews Ranbir Kapoor Bobby Deol