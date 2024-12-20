Anime series 'Dan Da Dan' confirmed for Season 2 return

Los Angeles [US], December 20 : Popular anime series 'Dan Da Dan' is returning with its second season.

As per Variety, 'Dan Da Dan" will be out in July 2025.

DAN DA DAN SEASON 2 JULY 2025 pic.twitter.com/nL82Z3fwah— Netflix (@netflix) December 19, 2024

Science SARU, the animation studio behind "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," unveiled a new key visual for the sophomore season that centers on the character Jiji under the watchful gaze of the mysterious Evil Eye. The artwork incorporates classical composer portraits and a kaiju, suggesting new supernatural elements for the upcoming storyline.

The series is based on Yukinobu Tatsu's manga published in Shonen Jump Plus. It blends supernatural action with romantic comedy elements.

Fuga Yamashiro helms the project, with "Chainsaw Man" composer Kensuke Ushio providing the score. Tatsu previously worked as an assistant to Tatsuki Fujimoto on his global hit series "Chainsaw Man" and "Fire Punch," and Yuji Kaku on "Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku."

According to Variety, "Dan Da Dan" follows the story of a high school girl named Momo who is from a family of spirit mediums, and Okarun, a high school boy who is an occult freak. The two of them start talking after Momo rescues Okarun from getting bullied. However, an argument ensues between them - Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts. As the two compete to disprove the existence of the other's passion, they get caught up in an encounter of both the spiritual and paranormal, imbuing both teenagers with powers beyond belief.

