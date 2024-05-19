Anirudh Ravichander packs solid punch with 'Fear Song' from NTR Jr-starrer 'Devara: Part 1'

Mumbai, May 19 The track 'Fear Song' from the upcoming NTR Jr-starrer film 'Devara: Part 1' hit the airwaves on Sunday.

The song has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has also sung the track in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Santhosh Venky has sung in Kannada and Malayalam.

The song has been set on an uptempo and features layered elements in terms of sound, including the arpeggio and the backing vocals being tweaked synthetically.

The song encapsulates the fascinating theme of 'Devara: Part 1' which is touted as an action-packed mass entertainer. The song is available to stream across all music platforms.

Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Devara' will unfold in two parts. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

The pan-India film will arrive in cinemas on October 10, 2024, on the Dussehra weekend.

