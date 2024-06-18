Ankit Gupta's summer advice: 'Consume fruits that help with digestion'

Mumbai, June 18 Actor Ankit Gupta, who portrays Rannvijay in the show 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor', shared some tips for safeguarding against the summer heat.

Ankit shared: "It is important to protect yourself from the heat during the summer. Consume fruits that help with digestion, and also take care of your fitness and health. Make sure to exercise and keep your body fit and healthy."

The show 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' stars Rutuja Bagwe and Ankit in the lead roles.

Rutuja plays Vaijanati (Vaiju). Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the show depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. However, destiny has other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, aiming to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of her village.

'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' airs on Star Plus.

On the professional front, Ankit is known for participating in 'Bigg Boss 16'. He has also been featured in TV shows like 'Udaariyaan', 'Junooniyatt', 'Begusarai', 'Kundali Bhagya', 'Laal Ishq', 'Sadda Haq', and the web series 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor