Ankit Kumar Dies by Suicide: 17-Year-Old Instagram Influencer from Bihar Found Dead at Home

Ankit Kumar, a 17-year-old content creator from Bihar, has died by suicide. Reports indicate Kumar took his own life after an argument with his mother. Kumar was known for his social media videos where he dressed as a girl. His mother reportedly disapproved of his actions and frequently scolded him.

Kumar was running an Instagram account under the name "Rani Kumari," which had over 3,000 followers. Two hours before his death, Ankit shared a reel where he appeared happy and dressed in vibrant colours. However, just hours later, the content creator was found dead.

