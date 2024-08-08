Ankit Raizada drew inspiration from 'DDLJ', 'Jab We Met' for his role in 'Advocate Anjali Awasthi'

Mumbai, Aug 8 Actor Ankit Raizada, who is essaying the role of Aman in the show 'Advocate Anjali Awasthi', shared that he was inspired by famous characters from Bollywood's iconic films like Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' and Shahid Kapoor in 'Jab We Met'.

Ankit plays the role of a vibrant and free-spirited Aman Singh Rajpoot in the show.

Speaking about the same, he said: "Adapting to Aman Singh Rajpoot was a rewarding experience. I drew inspiration from classic Bollywood characters like SRK’s Raj in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', and Shahid's character in 'Jab We Met'. Both characters have a charming, fun-loving nature and a strong sense of family, which helped me shape Aman."

"I also looked at everyday people who are kind-hearted and selfless. This mix helped me bring Aman to life as a genuine and relatable character. Aman Singh Rajpoot is quite relatable to me as Ankit Raizada. While Aman is a fun-loving and caring character with a strong sense of family, I find parallels in how I approach relationships and life in general," shared Ankit.

"His positive outlook, dedication to family, and romantic side -- his ability to bring warmth and affection into his relationships -- are traits that resonate with me personally. The romantic aspects of Aman’s character, such as his genuine love and care for his partner, reflect values and emotions I also connect with. While his experiences are unique to the show, the essence of Aman's character and his approach to love and relationships mirrors aspects of my own life," concluded Ankit.

The show features Shritama Mitra in the titular role of Advocate Anjali Awasthi.

It revolves around Anjali, who wants to be a successful lawyer but must tackle challenges and difficulties that stand in the way of achieving her aspirations.

In her first case, Anjali, a struggling advocate who will evolve into a legal genius while restoring her father's disgrace, takes on a powerful and extremely corrupt lawyer.

The show is produced by Blues Productions. 'Advocate Anjali Awasthi' airs on Star Plus.

