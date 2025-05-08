Ankit Siwach on his ‘Kull’ role: Was manifesting the role of a cop for a very long time

Mumbai, May 8 Actor Ankit Siwach, who is playing a CBI officer in “Kull,” has talked about his experience working in the series and that he was playing the role of a cop for a very long time.

Talking about his personal connection he shares with his character, Ankit said: “My first show that I did in 2017, Chakravyuhu, I was playing a cop then. That one being my first show, I always felt that I could have done a lot more with Adhiraj.”

‘I always have manifested that I want to play a cop once more and I want to do all those things that I wished I had done in Chakravyuhu. I was manifesting the role of a cop for a very long time and I was subconsciously studying people. I have police officers in my family. My uncles who serve for the police. I know a certain kind of body language that they carry,” Ankit shared.

The depth in his character Bhagwan doesn’t just come from technique or preparation, it comes from memory, inspiration, and personal roots.

Ankit said, “Whenever I get to play characters which are brooding, which have a personality that’s dominating, I tend to take things from my grandfather and my father. Because these are the two people that I look up to the most.”

“And I try to not imitate but to inherit their body language, their voice, their aura and just carry that naturally. Rather than trying to create someone, I just try to be as natural as possible and create an aura around that character.”

“Kull” is all about a dysfunctional family, strained relationships and a debauched royal family.

The JioHotstar-Balaji Digital series will offer a glimpse into the Raisinggh family's dark and dangerous world. The series, which is set to premiere on May 2, also stars Amol Parashar, Riddhi Dogra, Gaurav Arora, Rohit Tiwari, and Rahul Vohra.

The riveting saga is created by Ekta R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, directed by Sahir Raza, and produced by Balaji Digital.

