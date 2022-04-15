Ankit Vyas: My character's negativity will leave everyone shocked beyond belief
Mumbai, April 15 Actor Ankit Vyas opens up on playing a negative role and how his entry is going to spice up the storyline of the daily show 'Meet'. He is seen as a rich and spoiled brat, Shanty in the show.
Ankit mentions: "While I feel grateful to be back on TV after a short break, I am even more thrilled to play the role of Shanty Rana in 'Meet'. He is the spoilt and egoistic son of a politician, who has no respect for girls and anyone who is below his social status."
"Shanty is an out-and-out negative guy who can change his behavior in front of people effortlessly and fool them. I must say that my character's negativity will leave everyone shocked beyond belief as such a part hasn't ever been written! I am quite excited about this part, and I hope people like me in this new role," he adds more about his character in the show.
Well surely Ankit's entry as Shanty is going to bring a lot of twists and turns in Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh )'s life.
'Meet' airs on Zee TV.
