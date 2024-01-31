Ankita Lokhande Announces Her Bollywood Comeback With Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

The long-anticipated movie centered around the unsung hero who played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The Biopic featuring Randeep Hooda as veer savarka, is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024. Along with Randeep Bigg boss 17 third runner-up Ankita Lokhande is all set to make her Bollywood comeback.

The Pavitra Rishta actress Anikta Lokhande took her Instagram to announce this good news by dropping the teaser of her movie. With teaser she wrote a caption saying, “Ringing light to the lost leader from the chapters of history! Starting a new chapter, right after BB17 feels extra special Grateful to be a part of this project alongside @randeephooda, produced by @anandpandit @zeestudiosofficial Don’t miss out on the date, 22nd March 2024 in your nearby theatres.”

Ankita Lokhande was in news for her participation in Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Vicky Jain. Their relationship was much talked topic on show. She made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), receiving a nomination for the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut.