Ankita Lokhande, Bharti Singh & Anchal Sahu share their plans for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Mumbai, Sep 5 Actors Ankita Lokhande, Anchal Sahu, Bharti Singh and Deepika Singh have shared their experiences of Ganesh Chaturthi, along with revealing their plans for the festivities this year.

Ganesh Chaturthi which will begin from September 7 is a festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha's idols in homes, and in pandals.

Ankita, who is currently seen in 'Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment' shared: "Ganesh Chaturthi is a grand celebration for my family, and each year we welcome Bappa into our home for 10 days of joy and devotion. Alongside, we also bring Riddhi Siddhi home for a special three-day celebration."

"This year, I am extending a heartfelt invitation to my entire Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment family to join us in this auspicious event. It's a beautiful chance to share the blessings and spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi with those who mean so much to me," she added.

Anchal, essaying the role of Parineet in 'Parineetii' commented: "Having grown up in Mumbai, I've always been inspired by the unmatched enthusiasm with which Ganesh Utsav is celebrated. This year, the celebration is full of gratitude and love as all my family members will gather to welcome Bappa home once again."

"I will be decorating the pandal with my family, preparing homemade modaks, and singing aartis before dinner. I am just like my character Parineet in Parineetii, who values family and tradition. I can’t wait to celebrate this festival at home and on set. I hope it brings countless moments of togetherness for everyone," added Anchal.

The host of 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', Bharti Singh said: "My first friend in Mumbai is Ganpati Bappa. When I first came to Mumbai for a show, I saw a huge crowd that looked like a baarat, but it turned out to be a Ganpati celebration. For the past 16 years, I've been bringing Bappa home-- initially for the first three years in Punjab, and since then, in Mumbai. As we celebrate this year, I wish that Bappa brings joy, prosperity, and endless blessings to everyone's lives."

Deepika, who portrays the role of Mangal in ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ shared: "Bringing Bappa home has always been a special tradition for our family. For the past four years, we’ve chosen to celebrate with eco-friendly idols, honouring our commitment to both tradition and the environment. This year my house is under renovation."

"Although I'll be welcoming Bappa home, I won't be inviting people over like every year. However, the celebration will surely be bigger this year as I share this occasion with the team of Mangal Lakshmi. The love that we all are getting for the show is all thanks to Bappa. May this festival fill our homes with faith, happiness, and blessings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," she concluded.

The show airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor