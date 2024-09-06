Ankita Lokhande brings Ganpati Bappa home, extend wishes to everyone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Like everyone right now, actor Ankita Lokhande is all excited about Ganesh Chaturthi. She began the festivities in full swing as she brought Bappa home.

On Friday evening, Ankita and her mother were spotted visiting pandals to get the Ganesha idol in Mumbai.

While taking Bappa home, Ankita extended best wishes to her fans.

Speaking to the media, "When Ganpati Bhappa comes, he brings happiness. I hope with all my heart that whatever your wishes are, they get fulfilled. Ganpati Bappa Moraya.."

Sambhavna Seth with her Avinash Dwivedi also took Bappa home.

Ganesh Chaturthi, is a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada'. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.

Meanwhile, on the work front, After 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to come up with a web series 'Amrapali' in collaboration with filmmaker Sandeep Singh.

Ankita Lokhande has been roped in to portray Amrapali, the celebrated and glamorous 'nagarvadhu'.

Taking to Instagram, Sandeep Singh treated fans with this exciting news and captioned the post, "Presenting @lokhandeankita as #Amrapali, the epitome of strength, grace, and resilience. This captivating series delves into the untold saga of the royal courtesan, revealing her journey filled with emotions and challenges. Stay tuned for this grand spectacle, produced by @officiallegendstudios The series marks the much-awaited comeback of the musical maestro @ismaildarbarofficial."

The series will encapsulate her journey from being an imperial courtesan to choosing to become a Buddhist nun. It will capture a gamut of emotions and vicissitudes experienced by Amrapali, who finally renounces all luxuries and adopts celibacy as a Buddhist devotee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor