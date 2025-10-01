Ankita Lokhande shares that shringar feels like 'a festival within' for her

Mumbai, Oct 1 Actress Ankita Lokhande shared that, to her, shringar feels like "a festival within".

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress took to her official Instagram account, looking extremely pretty in an orange saree, paired with a matching blouse.

From putting sindoor on her forehead, to putting kajal in her eyes, to flaunting her silver jhumkas, her shringar included all. The clip further showed her making her bun and putting on her lipstick, after which she admired her look, posing in front of the mirror.

Sharing the significance of shringar in her life, she penned the caption, "Sindoor, bangles, bindi… every little detail carries its own story of love and blessings.. here’s a special happiness in shringar… it feels like a festival within (orange heart emoji) (sic)".

Ankita also added the "Piyu Bole" track from "Parineeta" in the background.

On the work front, Ankita has taken on a new challenge as a producer with her home banner, Legend Studios, alongside Sandeep Singh and Vicky Jain.

As she steps into production, Ankita affirmed that

Sharing if taking on the new challenge meant stepping back from acting, Ankita shared, “Acting will always remain my first love, but producing is my way of giving back”.

She added that for her, producing is not a replacement for acting but an extension of her creative journey.

“My first single-lead film came from Sandeep, and today, he has also brought me my first film as a producer. And with Vicky by my side, I feel like everything has come full circle,” Ankita shared.

Ankita believes producing is about carrying forward a legacy, creating new opportunities, and giving back to the industry that made her what she is today.

She added that she definitely does not take lightly the responsibility of relaunching a cult film like "Chandni Bar", starring Tabu and Atul Kulkarni as leads.

