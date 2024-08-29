Annai Velankanni festival begins with flag hoisting

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 29 : The 11-day annual feast of Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health, popularly called Annai Velankanni Matha, kickstarted in Chennai on Thursday evening with a huge procession and hoisting of the holy flag.

Thousands of pilgrims gathered in Besant Nagar to witness the flag hoisting. The flag hoisting ceremony marks the beginning of days of prayer and devotion leading up to the birthday of Mother Mary on September 8.

Speaking to ANI, devotees expressed happiness, saying they feel surreal while taking part in the festivities.

Earlier in the day, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police issued an advisory, announcing diversions during the Annai Velankanni Shrine festival in Besant Nagar.

The annual celebrations started on Thursday, August 29, and will continue till September 8.

