Anne Hathaway Wants to Work with Our Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is very calm and composed actor. After leaving a mark in Bollywood she has done some prominent work in Hollywood. She made her Hollywood debut through American TV series "Quantico" where she portrayed Alex Parrish was highly applauded by the audience and critics. Priyanka Chopra and 'The Intern' actor Anne Hathway are seen together many times which leads to the as they are associated with the same brand Bulgari. Many photos from their events have gone viral. In and recent interview with news 18 Anne Hathway was asked if there is any chance of them working together in film.

In response to which she said that she has never discussed but she would love to work with Priyanka Chopra. Anne told to media that,“We discussed a few things that night; that one hasn’t come up yet, but what are we going to do? This is a great idea; how do we make this happen?” She added, “I would love that clearly and now my brain is on fire. I’ll let you know when Priyanka and I have connected."

Anne and Priyanka have a close relationship. They met in 2022 in Paris at a Bulgari event with BLACKPINK's Lisa and had a reunion in 2023 with Zendaya. They have expressed admiration for each other in interviews. Before meeting in person, Anne mentioned being a fan of Priyanka Chopra and admitted to looking her up online every night.

Priyanka Chopra is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. She has received numerous awards, including two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, the Indian Government honored her with the Padma Shri, and Time magazine acknowledged her as one of the 100 most influential people worldwide. Forbes also listed her in the World's 100 Most Powerful Women for two consecutive years, and in 2022, she was named in the BBC 100 Women list.

On work front Anne Hathway is starring in the rom com The Idea of You alongside Nicholas Galitzine, while Priyanka is busy working on her upcoming Hollywood project Heads of State.