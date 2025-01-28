Anoushka Shankar Shares Insights Of Her Latest Track 'Hiraeth', Expresses Gratitude Towards Positive Responses From Netizens

It's been over a week since the sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar dropped her latest track 'Hiraeth'. Co-written with Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar, the song captures the intricacies of hope, longing, and belonging, and so far, the audience reception has been positively overwhelming. Within 10 days of its release, 'Hiraeth' has connected with a vast number of audiences, and it continues to resonate with the listeners with each passing day. Upon the positive response to 'Hiraeth', the 11-time Grammy-nominated persona took to her social media and penned a moving note, delving into the song's details and connection to it.

A part of Anoushka Shankar's note read, "’Hiraeth’ is a beautiful Welsh word describing a longing for a place or a person; it marks the third and the final installment of her trilogy of mini-album 'Chapter III: We Return to Light'. Her note further read, "It feels ironic that this third chapter of music which was meant to be the optimistic ending to a dark journey has been released during such a strange, worrying week. But maybe that’s not ironic at all. Maybe this is when we especially need to cling to our hope. When we feel longing, there is a distance between us and something we need to be closer to.

As soon as the track was released, several users flooded the comment section with praise. One user wrote, "Dragged me to another dimension and brought me back to earth," while another wrote, "Exceptionally beautiful and soul-stirring." A comment read, "It is divine and so so so good. I am dancing in my mind while listening to it. Thanks for the amazing creation."

The 11-time Grammy-nominated sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar recently visited India and held a listening party for the audience and the media, giving a glimpse of the much-awaited album, 'Chapter III: We Return to Light'. The crowd hailed her latest creation and also applauded her sitar prowess. As she completes 30 years of transforming the landscape of Indian classical music, she is looking forward to the release of her album. Set to expand her global footprint to newer levels, Anoushka Shankar will be heading for a US tour in March 2025 and an India tour in December 2025.