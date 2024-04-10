Anshul Pandey drew inspiration from 'Yeh Rishta' co-star Karan Mehra for OTT series ‘Flash’

Mumbai, April 10 Actor Anshul Pandey, who is known for his work in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, has shared that to portray an elder brother in the show ‘Flash’, he banked upon his learnings from his ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' co-star Karan Mehra.

Anshul highlighted the qualities of Karan that aided him in portraying the elder brother on screen more effectively.

Anshul said: “Karan Mehra, was my step-brother in the show and observing how he approached that role was an example I could draw from. From him, I learnt the art of patience. He is a very patient and calm person, even when things go wrong. I'm quite the opposite, so observing how he handled situations has been a valuable lesson for me.”

“I focused on being calmer than the younger one. For instance, in a scene where we were involved in a hit-and-run, I felt equally scared. I had to understand that I had a younger brother whom I needed to pacify and control, all while keeping my emotions in check. So, imbibing Karan’s quality of calmness helped me.”

The series revolves around Vansh, a portrait photographer, as he joins forces with the mysterious Aksha Chauhan, hoping for a breakthrough in his career. However, his visit to her luxurious penthouse takes a dark turn as he discovers unsettling strange truths about Aksha. As the story unravels, Vansh finds himself entangled in a web of deceit and must uncover the truth behind Aksha's identity.

The young actor also opened up about his bond with Sagar Kapoor. “He's multi-talented, I discovered during shoots that other than acting he also plays guitar and sings equally well. Since my folks and Sagar both are from Delhi, I couldn't attend one of his live performances back then, but I've seen it later. He's a man of many talents.”

‘Flash’ is available on Watcho.

