Anshuman Jha & 'Bhonsle' fame director Devashish Makhija Unite for a Crime Noir Thriller

Two of India’s most distinctive cinematic forces are set to collaborate for the first time. Award-Winning filmmaker Devashish Makhija and acclaimed actor Anshuman Jha are officially joining forces for Makhija’s next cinematic venture, a dizzy, high-tension crime noir thriller that marks the first collaboration between two of the most compelling & original voices in contemporary Indian cinema. Known for his distinctive storytelling and globally recognised filmography that includes Joram, Bhonsle and Ajji, Devashish Makhija is set to bring audiences a gripping genre piece that pushes the boundaries of genre, character, and moral tension.

Actor, producer and a modern day cinema maverick for having created an ecosystem of an independent setup from production to theatrical release, Anshuman Jha fresh off the critical success of Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, has been confirmed in the lead role. Jha, who has carved a niche as one of the most versatile performers in Indian cinema with a filmography that includes Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Chauranga, Lakadbaggha and No Fathers in Kashmir, amongst others - steps into a character unlike any he has played before - complex yet deeply rooted in Makhija’s world of stark realism and noir energy.

Speaking about the collaboration, Devashish Makhija shared, “I hope for this film to be the one I will be remembered by when I die. I’ve been following Anshuman’s journey for years. There is a stillness and an intensity in him that is rare and feels right for this film we will make together. The character demands restraint, chaos, fragility and power, and I believe Anshuman can bring all of that, sometimes all at once. I’m looking forward to building this world with him.”

Echoing the sentiment, Anshuman Jha said: “Honestly - I haven't been this excited for a script since LSD. So 15 years in the coming. Devashish is one of the most fearless and original storytellers we have. His cinema is not just watched — it is experienced. To collaborate with him is both a privilege and a challenge - one I’ve been craving for. This script shook me, and that’s always the sign to say yes.”

The film is structured as an Indo–German–French co-production, and the filmmaker & his leading man were in Goa closing conversations on the structural gambit of the film. India's First Ray Films will be backing this venture as the Indian Production Company.

