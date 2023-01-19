Antoine Fuqua to direct biopic on Michael Jackson, set to begin shooting this year

Los Angeles, Jan 19 Director Antoine Fuqua will helm the upcoming biopic film, 'Michael', based on the life of Michael Jackson from Lionsgate.

Set to begin principal photography in 2023, the movie will be produced by Graham King, Oscar-winner for 'The Departed' (2006), and three-time nominee for 'The Aviator' (2004), 'Hugo' (2011) and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (2018), which won four Oscars including best actor for Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, reports 'Variety'.

Written by 'Skyfall' scribe John Logan, 'Michael' is said to give audiences the never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the Grammy-winning singer who became the King of Pop.

The film will explore all aspects of Michael's life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.

"Antoine is a perceptive and powerful filmmaker, and we feel very fortunate that he has chosen Michael as his next project. His visionary storytelling skills and commitment to his craft will make Michael an unforgettable film," said Joe Drake, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

"The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am," said Fuqua.

"For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible."

King adds: "Antoine's films provide personal perspectives of larger-than-life characters that continuously captivate global audiences."

Fuqua's previous directorial credits include 'Training Day' (2001), which earned star Denzel Washington the best actor statuette, 'The Magnificent Seven' (2016), 'The Guilty' (2021) and most recently 'Emancipation'.

