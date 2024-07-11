Antony Starr reveals how he auditioned for role of Homelander in 'The Boys' series

New Delhi [India], July 11 : Antony Starr, who is receiving praise for his performance as Homelander in the series 'The Boys' season 4, opened up about how he auditioned for this role while being unaware of the world he is getting into.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers.

Talking about how he auditioned and felt The Boys is the perfect antidote to 'Superhero Fatigue'.

He said, "I wasn't familiar with the comic, I was filming something else at the time. My team asked me to audition and I told them 'I am far too busy doing other things'. But I finally put a tape down almost out of spite, because my reps kept hassling me about it. I literally just spat my audition out and sent it away and went back to work and of course they loved it. So I looked at the comic book. I was like 'how the hell are we going to put this on TV?' You can't screen that, this is obscene! But the show is taking a lot of creative license. I think one of the beautiful things about the show is, I have heard this phrase, thrown around a lot, 'superhero fatigue' and I think we are the antidote to that because our universe is completely 180. The good guys are the bad guys and the bad guys are the good guys right? So. sorry for all the Homelander fanboys that thought he is a good guy."

The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

The Boys Season 4 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

