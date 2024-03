Anu Aggarwal advocates self-love over cosmetic surgery ahead of Women's Day

Mumbai, March 6 Actress Anu Aggarwal, who is known for her work in ‘Aashiqui’, is advocating for self-love over cosmetic surgery in light of Women's Day which will be celebrated on March 8.

The actress, who became an overnight sensation in the 1990s with ‘Aashiqui’, met with a road accident in which she sustained serious injuries, including significant facial damage, and it took her a long time to heal.

Though she faced criticism on social media for her changed appearance, the actress maintained resilience by accepting herself the way she was.

Ahead of the Women's Day, Anu shared a heartfelt message, addressing the challenges she faced post a life-changing accident and the subsequent scrutiny of her appearance on social media.

The actress said: “Even after a life-changing accident and facing trolls on my looks, I emphasise self-acceptance and have always embraced myself as I am and how I look.”

The actress has never considered cosmetic surgery, urging the women to prioritise self-love and refrain from potentially risky cosmetic treatments.

Expressing concern over the growing popularity of such procedures and the diminishing awareness of associated risks, Anu said: "Today's women must prioritise self-love and avoid risky cosmetic treatments. Unfortunately, they are getting more popular. Influencer Marketing today is forming what women need to look like and therefore urging young girls below 16 years of age to do Botox and women are less concerned about the risks linked with them.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor