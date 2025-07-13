Anubhav Sinha on "Tum Bin" turning 24: 'Had no idea what a hit or flop was'

Mumbai, July 13 Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's heart-touching romance saga, "Tum Bin" completed 24 years of release on Sunday.

Marking the occasion, the filmmaker penned a nostalgic note on his official Instagram handle. He revealed that when he started the film he only had a story he wanted to tell.

Sinha penned on the photo-sharing app, "Today 'Tum Bin' has turned twenty-four. I had no idea what a hit was or what a flop was. There was a story and a lively producer; everything else happened gradually. The team was like a small army. Everyone was doing everything. Whether we ate or slept made no difference. Movies were made like that. They should be made like that. An open heart, an open sky. Fly. There is no rule book for flying."

He revealed that a film's success is not detemined by its box office numbers, but by how many years it is remembered by the viewers.

"A film is not successful or unsuccessful on a Friday. The journey of a film is a journey through time. How many years the film is remembered for – that is the true journey of art. This is a twenty-minute making video. If you have time, do watch it. Not to see how it was made, but to see how little fear there was of winning or losing among us all," the filmmaker wrote.

The post included a BTS video from the making of 'Tum Bin'.

Sinha concluded the post by showing his gratitude to producer Bhushan Kumar. "Thanks to Bhushan Kumar and the atmosphere in which producers made films. Where have those people gone? All the producers who made films in the nineties and are no longer making them should come back. Films were made like that. Thank you, Bhushan ji, and to all those producers who make films trusting their directors. The audience is still the same," the note ended.

Featuring Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha, Himanshu Malik, and Raqesh Bapat in the lead, "Tum Bin" got a theatrical release on July 13th, 2001.

