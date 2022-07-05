Anucharan says 'Panni Kutty' will make people laugh and give them hope

Chennai, July 5 Director Anucharan says that his upcoming film, 'Panni Kutty', which features actors Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in the lead, will not just be a laugh riot but will also look to give people hope.

Speaking at a recent event organised by the unit of 'Panni Kutty', Anucharan said, "I believe a good comedy can uplift a depressed or hurt person. I wanted my film to do that and made 'Panni Kutty'."

Going on to list the challenges he faced while shooting the film, Anucharan said, "Shooting this film wasn't easy as animals are like children and do things as they please. The piglet would keep running around and the entire crew had to run along with it to film sequences. Each actor in this unit has gone just beyond doing their part. They all considered it their own film and were very dedicated.

"We have had to face quite a few challenges. There were times when I used to wonder if we would even be able to make this movie at all. I have to thank the villagers around Usilampatti for their consistent support during the film's shooting. I stayed there in the region for almost a year and people there helped us find the most appropriate locations for our film."

Stating that the film had a significant message to offer to the audiences, Anucharan said, "The film stresses on the importance of having hope. I can assure you all that you will walk out of theatres with smiling faces after watching this movie. Life is all about hope, and we have looked to communicate that in an entertaining manner in our film."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor