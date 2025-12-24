Anup Soni showcases gratitude despite ‘Holy Curse’ missing Oscars shortlist

Mumbai, Dec 24 As his short film “Holy Curse” did not make it to the Oscars shortlist this year, actor Anup Soni responded with grace and thanked everyone for the “warmth and encouragement.”

Anup took to Instagram, where he shared a string of stills from the short film and emphasised that the journey has been as important as the destination.

He wrote: “Our short film, Holy Curse, couldn’t make it to the Oscars shortlist this time. Nevertheless, thanks so much for the warmth and encouragement. Thank you my director @kapoorsnig for this one. And guys if you haven't seen it yet, pls watch it on The New Yorker YouTube channel.”

Directed by Snigdha Kapoor, Holy Curse follows 11-year-old Radha, who during her visit to India, grapples with their gender identity as their family subjects them to manipulative orthodox rituals, believing these will dispel an alleged ancestral curse affecting Radha's thoughts.

It also stars Shardul Bharadwaj, Suhas Deshpande and Adithi Kalkunte.

Anup, who is married to actress Juhi Babbar, began his career with roles in television serials such as Sea Hawks and Saaya.

He then took a break from television to work in cinema and appeared in the 2003 films Kharaashein: Scars From Riots, Hum Pyar Tumhi Se Kar Baithe and Hathyar.

In 2004, he appeared in Ashoke Pandit's film Sheen. But he returned to television to work in CID: Special Bureau. Anup continues working both in films and television, and he previously worked in the serial Crime Patrol.

He was recently seen in the series Saare Jahan Se Accha, which follows a resilient Indian spy who must defeat his counterpart across the border in Pakistan, in a battle of wits and tradecraft to sabotage its nuclear program.

Anup was also seen in a cameo appearance in the film The Great Shamsuddin Family directed by Anusha Rizvi. It stars an ensemble cast including Kritika Kamra, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sheeba Chaddha, Farida Jalal and Purab Kohli.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor