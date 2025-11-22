Anup Soni talks about leading ‘CID Special Bureau’: Different thrill altogether

Mumbai, Nov 22 Actor Anup Soni took a trip down memory lane as he revisited the years when the popular TV show ‘CID’ and ‘CID Special Bureau’ operated as parallel pillars within the same crime-thriller universe, delivering some of Indian television’s most gripping crossovers.

Anup took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures from the crossover universe featuring Daya and Abhijeet, the two iconic characters from CID, essayed by actors Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava respectively.

While CID, which was the longest running TV show, had already achieved cult status with ACP Pradyuman played by Shivaji Satam leading the iconic trio of Daya and Abhijeet, Anup spearheaded the spin-off as ACP Ajaatshatru.

For the caption, Anup wrote: “Flashback Friday to an unforgettable phase when CID and CID Special Bureau stood as two powerful forces within the same universe. CID was already a cult show led by ACP Pradyuman with Daya and Abhijeet, and I had the honour of leading the Special Bureau as ACP AjaatShatru.

“Episodes like this, where both units joined hands,had a different thrill altogether. The energy, the teamwork, and the passion were unmatched. Truly timeless memories from an iconic time. #cid #cidspecialbureau #bpsingh #sonytv #iconic #tvseries #pradeepuppoor,” he added.

CID was created by B. P. Singh and produced by Singh and Pradeep Uppoor under the banner of Fireworks Productions. The series is one of the longest-running television series in India. The series first premiered on 21 January 1998 and aired its 500th episode on 18 January 2008, 1000th episode on 13 September 2013, 1500th episode on 4 March 2018, last episode on 27 October 2018.

The series renewed for a second season, which premiered on 21 December 2024.The second season also started streaming simultaneously on Netflix from 22 February 2025.

Anup was last seen in the Netflix series Saare Jahan Se Accha, a fictional thriller television series created by Gaurav Shukla. The series follows a resilient Indian spy who must defeat his counterpart across the border in a battle of wits and tradecraft to sabotage a nuclear program.

