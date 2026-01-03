Anupam Kher begins work on 550th film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2', says "have reached only interval point of my life"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 : Legendary actor Anupam Kher has begun work on his 550th film, 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'. He described the milestone as the "interval point" of his life and career and expressed gratitude to audiences and the film fraternity for their continued support.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Kher recalled an interaction with an international director at the Cannes Film Festival last year, who referred to him as the "marathon man of Indian cinema" after learning about the number of films he has acted in. The actor said the remark stayed with him as he reflected on his journey in cinema.

"So You are the MARATHON MAN of Indian Cinema!!" Said an International Director at the #CannesFilmFestival last year when I told him the number of films I have acted in! So today as I start my 550th film #KhoslaKaGhosla2 my heart is filled with GRATITUDE and THANKFULNESS !," Kher wrote on his Instagram handle.

Kher said he never imagined reaching such a landmark when he arrived in Mumbai, often called the city of dreams, on June 3, 1981. He said beginning his 550th film filled him with gratitude and thankfulness as he prepared to give his first shot for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 in Delhi.

"When I landed in #Mumbai, the city of dreams on the 3rd June 1981 never had I dreamt that I will reach this LANDMARK of 550 films. But here I am in Delhi ready to give my first shot for KKG2," he said.

Stressing that he still has much more to offer, the actor said he believes he has only reached the midpoint of his career. He added that dreams have no expiry date and credited his optimism, perseverance and strong work ethic as the biggest strengths that have sustained him over the years.

"Just FYI I genuinely feel I have so much to give, so much to do! I have reached only the 'interval point' of my life and my career! Dreams have no EXPIRY date! My Optimism, my Never Giving up attitude and my ability to Work Hard has been my biggest strengths!," he added.

Kher also thanked producers, directors, co-actors, technicians and audiences, saying his long journey in cinema would not have been possible without their support. He expressed heartfelt appreciation to viewers, stating that reaching the milestone of 550 films would not have been achievable without their encouragement.

"But my survival for all these years has only been possible because of the support I got from all my producers, directors, co-actors, technicians and above all YOU, my AUDIENCES! Without your support reaching this landmark would never have been possible!," his post reads.

The actor concluded his message on a note of gratitude and positivity, reaffirming his commitment to continue working with the same passion and dedication in the years ahead. "So a big heartfelt THANK YOU! Jai Ho! Jai Hind! Om Namah Shivay! #MarathonMan #GodIsKind, " he concluded.

On the work front, Anupam Kher recently directed his second film, 'Tanvi The Great', which starred debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role.

