Anupam Kher dedicates film 'Vijay 69' to his mother, says "I owe my success to her guidance"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher has dedicated his latest film 'Vijay 69' to his beloved mother and said that whatever he is in life, it is "because of her".

He wrote a touching post on his social media handle, mentioning her contribution to his life.

Taking to his Instagarm handle, he wrote, "Vijay 69 is my tribute to my mother Dulari, her zeal for life, her passion to live every day at its fullest. Whatever I'm today is because of her and it is because of her I have the never give up attitude. She never backed away from any problems and she always told me to never do so too"

Giving her credit for the achievements in his career, he added, "From the day I read the script, I could only think of my mother Dulari and I know I had to do this film as a homage to her spirit and her impact on my life. Every single day on the sets of Vijay 69, I channelled the lessons she taught me: never give up, believe in yourself, and always move forward, no matter the odds. This film, in a way, is a love letter to her and all the unsung heroes like her, who fight their battles every day with quiet determination. She's been my greatest teacher, and I owe my success to her guidance and strength."

Earlier, Anupam Kher spoke about how the film was a challenge for him and shared that the film demanded everything from him, from "blood, sweat to tears."

"I treated this film like an athlete's challenge. Not every project demands 100% commitment. It depends more on the story than the makers. Vijay 69 demanded everything from meblood, sweat, and tears, and that's what we gave. Akshay and I had moments where we would just sit in the car, look at each other, and tears would flow because it was such a fulfilling experience," Anupam said.

The trailer shows the story of a 69-year-old man, played by Anupam Kher, who is determined to compete in a triathlon. The film also features Mihir Ahuja in key roles.

The heartwarming slice-of-life film is written and directed by Akshay Roy.

The YRF Entertainment's 'Vijay 69' is set to premiere on November 8 on Netflix.

