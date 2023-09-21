Anupam Kher drops adorable picture from his childhood days, says, "...we seldom think of the future"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : Childhood days are never forgotten. It seems veteran actor Anupam Kher also misses the memories from his early years of life that he spent with his siblings.

Kher shared a throwback picture of his childhood days. In the picture, his brother Raju Kher was also seen along with him.

While sharing this adorable picture he gave a sweet caption and mentioned, “When we are children, we seldom think of the future! :) #Bittu #Titli #Raju”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxb_m-PCQdH/

After his post, Jackie Shroff dropped a heart emoji.

Many of his fans also reacted to it.

One of them wrote, “So ur Aura Shine is since from your childhood Anupam!”

Another mentioned, “wow pic sir”

While the other commented, “Aapke bachapan ki pic dekhakar koi bhi bata sakta hai ki aap Anupam khair ji hai”

Kher shares a special bond with his brother. He wished him on his birthday with a sweet post. “My dear brother Raju! Even though you are one and a half years younger than me, you have always taken care of me like an elder brother. Life and wealth are not about ‘who earns how much!’ Rather, it is about ‘who spends how much.’ And in this matter, you have spent many times more than me in our entire life!” he wrote.

“Be it love, sacrifice or serving our parents! He is also always laughing! In normal life, you would never have let me step on you! That's why I thanked you in my heart for doing this in the film ‘Unchai.’ May God grant you a long and healthy life! I will keep you happy! Live long, my brother!" he added in his birthday wish for Raju Kher.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher was recently seen in the Extraction series, 'The Freelancer’.

He will be next seen in ‘The Vaccine War’, which will be released on September 28.

Kher also shared the look of his character from his 528th film, the Telugu drama, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents around a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

Kher has also completed the shoot of his film 'Calorie' in Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Canadian director Eisha Marjara.

