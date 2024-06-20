Anupam Kher Office Theft: Burglars Target Actor’s Mumbai Office, Escape With Film’s Negative (Watch Video)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently reported a burglary incident at his Mumbai office on Veera Desai Road. In a video shared on social media, Kher revealed that two thieves broke into his office, stole a safe locker, and took a film negatives.

The thieves managed to break two doors and accessed the safe from the Accounts Department. An FIR complaint has been filed by his office, and the police are actively investigating the case. He also mentioned that CCTV footage captured the thieves fleeing in an auto-rickshaw with the stolen items, which is expected to assist in their identification and apprehension.

कल रात मेरे वीरा देसाई रोड वाले ऑफ़िस में दो चोरों ने मेरे ऑफ़िस के दो दरवाज़ों को तोड़ा और अकाउंटस डिपार्टमेंट से पूरा सेफ़ (जो शायद वो तोड़ नहीं पाये) और हमारी कंपनी द्वारा निर्मित एक फ़िल्म के नेगेटिव जो एक बॉक्स में थे, चुराकर ले गए।हमारे ऑफिस ने FIR करवा दिया है।और पुलिस ने… pic.twitter.com/aqmjfOINEM — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 20, 2024

"Two thieves were involved in the crime. They broke through two doors and stole a safe from the accounts department, which they could not open. They also took the negatives of a film produced by the company, which were kept in a box," read Kher's post.

"Our office has got an FIR done. And police have assured thieves will be caught very soon," he wrote.

On the professional front, Anupam Kher has several projects lined up. He is set to appear in Anurag Basu's anthology film 'Metro...In Dino,' featuring a talented ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta. His recent projects include 'IB71,' 'The Vaccine War,' 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay,' and 'Kaagaz 2.'