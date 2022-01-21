Anupam Kher on his COVID vaccination: ''I don’t want to die on a hospital bed''

Veteran actor Anupam Kher spoke about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID, noting that he doesn't want to die amid the COVID clutter. Sharing the video on Twitter, Anupam wrote, "I'm vaccinated for Me and I wear a mask for You!!! No, I don't know 'what's in the vaccine!!' Neither this nor the ones I had as a child! We trusted the science! There's a lot of things I don't know like.... Feel free to share this message! It may help! #MaskUp @EduMinOfIndia."He said,

“I am fully vaccinated and hopefully, will get a booster shot soon. No, I don't know what's in it, neither this vaccine nor the ones I had as a child. ”He said he is also not aware about the exact ingredients in painkillers, soaps, deodrants or if the staff actually washed their hands before preparing a dish at a restaurant he dined at. “But I do know life is short and I personally still want to do things. I want to travel and hug people without fear and find a little feeling of life like it was before. ”Taking names of all the vaccines he has taken during his life, he further said, “We trusted the science and never had to suffer through or transmit any of these diseases. I am vaccinated not because I am a sheep or to please the government, not to make other people do it. But I don’t want to die from Covid-19 on a hospital bed if I get sick, not being able to hug my loved ones, not travel and enjoy events or live my life in fear. I am vaccinated for me and I wear a mask for you.” On the work front, the actor announced his new film The Kashmir Files, which will follow the brutal massacre that the Kashmiri Pandits faced about three decades ago. He also has films like Uunchai, Shiv Shastri Balboa and a Tamil film Connect in the pipeline.