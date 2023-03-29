Anupam Kher, Ravi Teja's pan-Indian film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is all set for his Telugu drama 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', which is headlined by Ravi Teja on Wednesday announced the release date.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared the poster with the release date announcement.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "My Telugu film's #TigerNageswaraRao dearest @raviteja_2628 is ready to Hunt the Box Office. HUNTING WORLDWIDE from OCTOBER 20th 2023! Jai Ho!"

The film is slated to hit theatres worldwide on October 20, 2023.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj have been roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar takes care of music. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhya is the co-producer.

Apart from this, Anupam will be seen in 'The Vaccine War.'

'The Vaccine War' revolves around India's contributions in the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri 'The Vaccine War' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 in 11 languages.

Apart from this, the 'DDLJ' actor will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's next directorial 'Emergency' and 'The Signature'.

