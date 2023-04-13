Anupam Kher reveals why he decided to celebrate Satish Kaushik's wonderful life on his birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 13 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher who hosted a musical night to remember his late friend Satish Kaushik on his birthday anniversary on Thursday revealed why he decided to celebrate than mourn the demise.

Talking to , Anupam Kher said, "Rather than mourning about someone's death, we should celebrate their life. About 11 years ago, my father passed away and my parents were married for 59 years, then I planned to celebrate my father' life, so that my mother can spend rest of her life happily. That way this ritual started. Satish and I have been friends for almost 48 years and will continue to be."

He added, "Today I am thankful to the people coming and talking about him fondly. So that we can remember him. In fact it was very funny that I had earlier decided that let me not do it because I was too sad and was still mourning his death. 4-5 days ago, Satish came in my dreams and he said 'Yaar tu mere liye kuch nahi kar raha hai kya?', so then I decided to celebrate Satish's life today."

The idea of celebrating the birth anniversary of Satish under the lap of music and nostalgic stories has turned to be so beautiful but still heavy on heart. The event which was attended by numerous celebrities and friends of the actor started with orchestral music of some songs including 'Tere Naam' title track.

The celebration consists of a musical night with stories to celebrate the wonderful life lived by Satish Kaushik. Kher at the event mentioned about his first impression of fellow friend and later meeting him in Mumbai. The 'Kashmir files' actor also explained the type of bond he had with the actor and how well they both spent 48 years together.

The host for the night welcomed the presence of celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azami, l Kapoor, R Mukherjee and Johnny Lever.

Satish Kaushik died on March 8 following a sudden cardiac arrest in New Delhi.

Anupam Kher first broke the news of his demise on social media.

Sharing the news, Anupam tweeted in hindi, "Death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Since then, Anupam has posted several videos and notes in memory of his friend and shared how he is trying to heal from this loss and coming to terms with the reality.

