Anupam Kher savours flavour of his mother's delectable lunch spread

Mumbai, Sep 12 Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently took to social media to share a heartwarming glimpse into a cherished family moment, giving a delightful peek of a homemade meal prepared by his mother.

Anupam, took to Instagram Stories, where he has 7.4 million followers, and shared a video, which shows him giving a view of the meal.

He says in the video, "Ye dum aloo hai, ye palak hai, ye paneer hai... aur ye mata hai."

The video ends with his mother laughing. The post not only showcases the simplicity and comfort of home-cooked food but also highlights the special bond between mother and son.

The Padma Shri awardee Anupam had made his acting debut in 1984 with Mahesh Bhatt-directed drama film 'Saaransh'. He was lauded for his performance in negative roles in films 'Karma', 'Tezaab', and 'ChaalBaaz'.

He has been a part of films like-- 'Allah Rakha', 'Mohre', 'Ghar Mein Ram Gali Mein Shyam', 'Pestonjee', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Tridev', 'Sheshnaag', 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', 'Khalnayak', '1942: A Love Story', 'Aunty No. 1', 'Refugee', 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge', 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai ', 'Special 26'.

Meanwhile, Anupam featured in the children's fantasy action adventure film 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan', directed by Rajiv Chilaka. The film starred Yagya Bhasin, Aashriya Mishra, Swarna Pandey, Advik Jaiswal, Divyam Dawar, Daivik Dawar, Kabir Sajid, and Makarand Deshpande.

He next has 'The Signature', and 'Vijay 69' in the pipeline.

The 69-year-old actor also has political drama 'Emergency' in the kitty. Directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, the film is based on the Indian Emergency, and stars Kangana as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

The film also features Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

