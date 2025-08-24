Anupam Kher shares behind-the-scenes video from the sets of 'The Bengal Files'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 : Actor Anupam Kher shared a behind-the-scenes video from his upcoming film 'The Bengal Files' directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a video in which he was seen walking with director Vivek Agnihotri while dressed as Mahatma Gandhi.

The actor is set to play the role of Mahatma Gandhi in 'The Bengal Files' as per the trailer of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

After the slew of controversy during the trailer launch of 'The Bengal Files' in Kolkata, earlier this month, the director Vivek Agnihotri has unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film on his social media handle.

Two-time National Award winner Vivek Agnihotri is returning to the big screens after his superhit film, 'The Kashmir Files', which starred Anupam Kher in the lead role.

With another bold representation of the unforgettable past of India, Vivek Agnihotri has unveiled the trailer of 'Bengal Files', which narrates the tale of the alleged "Hindu Genocide" in West Bengal during the Direct Action Day in 1946.

The film explores communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including events like the 1946 Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots of 1946, a Hindu genocide.

The trailer opens with a monologue stating the situation of Bengal before the Partition. The trailer features strong performances of Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar.

The video also showcased brutal killings during the riots between Hindus and Muslims in Calcutta (Kolkata). In one of the scenes, an actor described Bengal as the "lighthouse" of India, showcasing its strong resistance to the Partition of Bengal.

The film is slated to release in theatres on September 5, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor