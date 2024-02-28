Anupam Kher shares heartwarming video with Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika from 'Kaagaz 2' screening

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 : Anupam Kher shared an emotional moment from the first screening of the film 'Kaagaz 2' as it was attended by his close friend and late actor Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika, and wife Shashi.

Anupam shared a great bond with the late actor-director Satish Kaushik.

Not only him but he has also been in touch with his family.

Kher took to his Instagram and dropped a heartwarming video with Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika, and wife Shashi.

In the video, he asked Vanshika if she enjoyed the movie and what aspects she liked besides her father's role.

Vanshika responded, expressing her admiration for the film and how he liked Kher's role.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "After the soulful 1st screening of #SatishKaushik's #Kaagaz2 it was quite an emotional moment to speak to #Vanshika and #ShashiKaushik. What an amazing issue based last last film of my friend #Satish! Releasing on 1st March. Jai Ho!"

Recently, during the promotion, he made Satish Kaushik part of the event by keeping a chair for him.

The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Neena Gupta, and late actor Satish Kaushik in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on March 1.

Talking to ANI, The Kashmir Files actor said, "It was his (Satish Kaushik) passion project. He was working for 2 years on this project. This is based on true incidents. He was so passionate about the subject. He met many people, the protests taken out by political parties and other organisations, however genuine the cause is for their coming on the streets but a section of people get affected by it. In this movie, the daughter of Satish Kaushik's character could become an IAS officer but she meets with an accident and there is a political rally going on and her ambulance gets stuck in it and she dies. I play the role of the lawyer who defends the daughter of Satish Jee in the movie."

Recently, the makers of 'Kaagaz 2' unveiled the film's official trailer, which received positive responses from the fans.

The trailer showcases Satish's character seeking justice for his dead daughter and fighting a case for the ban on political rallies.

In the movie, Anant Desai can be seen playing a powerful politician whose political rally caused the death of Satish's daughter.

Anupam Kher, portraying the advocate role in the film, fights Satish's case, and he faces life-threatening obstacles during the legal fight.

The film highlights the hardships of an ordinary individual, whose right to live is violated by protests and rallies.

The film is produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain through Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP and Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

The film is slated to be released in cinemas on March 1.

