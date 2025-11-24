Anupam Kher, Shreya Ghoshal, Vivek Agnihotri and more pay tribute to Dharmendra’s cinematic legacy

Mumbai, Nov 24 Anupam Kher, Shreya Ghoshal, Vivek Agnihotri, and several other Bollywood personalities paid heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra.

They took to social media to celebrate the legendary actor’s contribution to Indian cinema. Anupam wrote on Instagram, “THE KINDEST MAN EVER: #Dharamji was undoubtedly the warmest and kindest man in the Indian Film Industry! He was the epitome of goodness. He was called a #HEMAN but undoubtedly with the softest and the most generous heart. His large heartedness was legendary! He was a fantastic actor with an amazing range of all the emotions! But when people talk more about the a person’s wonderful nature than his acting, then that means the person will become folklore in the coming years! We will miss you #DharamJi! You will always remain the BESTEST! Om Shanti! #HeartBroken.”

Expressing her condolences to the Deol family, Shreya posted her throwback photo with the veteran actor and wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dharmendra ji. An icon who defined an era, his legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists and audiences. My deepest condolences to the Deol family and everyone whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti.”

Taking to his X handle, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri paid an emotional tribute. An excerpt from his lengthy post read, “DHARAM PAAJI: THE GAOAT WITHOUT FILTERS They don’t make hero like Dharam Paaji anymore. Handsome in a way that felt carved out of the earth. And a heart… bigger than the screen he ruled. You looked at him and felt something ancient, something tender. A hero who made goodness look effortless. People always warn you: don’t meet your heroes. The myth collapses. But with Dharam Paaji, the opposite happened. When you met him, the star didn’t dim… it glowed warmer. He looked at you and somehow you felt seen. Held. As if he was saying without words, “Sit down, put your burden here.”

Other celebrities, including Soha Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda, Maniesh Paul, Arshad Warsi, Arjun Rampal, and many more, also paid their respects, remembering Dharmendra’s remarkable journey in cinema.

Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday morning at the age of 89, was just weeks away from celebrating his 90th birthday on December 8.

