Anupam Kher starrer live-action movie 'Chhota Bheem....' trailer out tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Makers of Anupam Kher starrer live-action movie 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan' are all set to unveil the trailer. Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan will grace the event.

Khan, who is the ambassador of the movie took to Instagram stories and re-shared the trailer announcement poster and wrote, "See ul there're #ChhotaBheem #ChhotaBheemandTheGurseOfDamyaan#CBCODonMay31."

The trailer will be launched on May 17.

The makers have also decided to unveil the supervillain of the movie named Damyaan at the trailer launch in the presence of Farah Khan.

Recently, Anupam Kher unveiled the new release date.

Earlier, 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan' was slated to release on May 24. Now, the movie will hit the cinemas on May 31.

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser.

The first live-action adaptation of the animated show 'Chhota Bheem' is directed by Rajiv Chilaka and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Megha Chilaka.

It is written by Niraj Vikram and co-produced by Srinivas Chilakalapudi along with Bharath Laxmipati.

Sharing the teaser of the project, Kher on Instagram wrote, "#ChhotaBheem ab Bade Pardhe pe! Join Bheem and his fearless gang as they face off against Damyaan to protect Dholakpur."

The film also stars Makrand Deshpande and Yagya Bhasin.

The announcement of the film titled 'Chhota Bheem And The Curse of Damyaan' was made in Mumbai last year on the occasion of celebrating 15 incredible years of the much-loved animation series.

Anupam Kher will be seen playing the role of Guru Shambhu, while Makarand Deshpande as Skandhi. The central character, Chhota Bheem, is brought to life by the talented Yagya Bhasin, and Aashriya Mishra shines as Chutki. Surabhi Tiwari of Shagun fame will be seen as Tuntun Mausi.

Directed by Rajiv Chilaka and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Megha Chilaka, Chhota Bheem and The Curse of Damyaan is written by Niraj Vikram and co-produced by Srinivas Chilakalapudi along with Bharath Laxmipati.

The film is all set to hit theatres on May 31, 2024.

