Anupam Kher suffers hairline fracture while shooting

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday said he has sustained a hairline fracture while shooting for his upcoming slice-of-life film “Vijay 69”.The upcoming OTT film from YRF Entertainment will be directed by Akshay Roy. It will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man (Kher) who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. “You do a sports film and you don’t get injured! How can this be possible? During the shooting of #Vijay69 yesterday, there was a serious injury in the shoulder.

“It is painful, but when the brother who put the sling on the shoulder told that he had decorated the shoulders of @iamsrk and @iHrithik with this sling, then do not know why the feeling of pain has subsided a bit! But by the way, if I cough a little hard, then a little scream definitely comes out of my mouth,” Kher wrote alongside a photograph clicked after he underwent the treatment.The actor added that the shooting will resume after a couple of days.“Vijay 69” will be produced by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, known for directing YRF titles such as “Band Baaja Baaraat”, “Shuddh Desi Romance” and “Fan

