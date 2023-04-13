Anupam Kher to celebrate best friend Satish Kaushik's birthday with 'music, love and laughter'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 : Anupam Kher took to Instagram on Thursday morning to wish his late friend Satish Kaushik a happy birthday.

Anupam wrote in Hindi, "Mere pyare dost Satish Kaushik! Janamdin ki hardik subhkamnaye! Aaj Baisakhi wale din tum 67 barsh ke ho jate. Magar tumhare jeevan ke 48 barsho mujhe tumhara birthday manane ka soubhagya prapt hua."

Anupam continued, "Isliye maine faisla kiya hain ki aaj sham ko hum tumhara janamdin shandar tarike se manane ki koshish karenge! Sashi aur Vanshika ke saath wali seat khali hogi. Come my friend and watch us celebrate #SatishKaushikNight with #Music #Love and #Laughter! #HappyBirthdaySatish #BestFriend"

Anupam shared a reel video in which all the beautiful moments with Satish have been captured. In one frame, Satish with his family joined Anupam's family. In another frame, the duo was joined by l Kapoor, or in another they were seen with Gulshan Grover. Anupam treated his fans with a time machine which will definitely make them nostalgic today.

A fan wrote on Anupam's post, "Ohhh this made me so emotional.. ...it's so true life ends but friendship never ends... May God give power to his family and close friends. Another one wrote, "What a beautiful ode!"

Satish Kaushik died on March 8 following a sudden cardiac arrest in New Delhi. Anupam Kher first broke the news of his demise on social media.

Sharing the news, Anupam tweeted in hindi, "Death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Since then, Anupam has posted several videos and notes in memory of his friend and shared how he is trying to heal from this loss and coming to terms with the reality.

