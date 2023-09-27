Anupam Kher visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings of 'Bappa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday visited the famous 'Lalbaugcha Raja' in Mumbai to seek blessings of 'Bappa'.

Earlier today, actor RajKummar Rao along with his wife and actor Patralekhaa also offered their prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja is a Lord Ganesha idol kept at Lalbaug, a locality in Mumbai, during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Kher opted for an olive green T-shirt that he teamed up with cream trousers.

Look at the picture of 'Kashmir Files' actor Ganesh Darshan:

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a place of worship founded in 1934.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

Lalbaugcha Raja’s first look was unveiled earlier on Friday evening, days ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada' and this year the festival commenced on September 19. The auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

It is believed that Lord Ganesh arrives on Earth during the festival and after the 10 days of blessings he showers on his devotees, he returns back to his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on 'Kailash Parvat'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher was recently seen in the Extraction series, 'The Freelancer’.

He will be next seen in ‘The Vaccine War’, which will be released on September 28.

Kher is also all set to come with his 528th film, the Telugu drama, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents around a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

Kher has also completed the shoot of his film 'Calorie' in Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Canadian director Eisha Marjara.

