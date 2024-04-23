Anupam Kher wishes fans on Hanuman Jayanti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, actor Anupam Kher extended greetings to everyone on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kher dropped a video of Lord Hanuman with Hanuman Chalisa in the background.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on Shri Hanuman Jayanti! May the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji, the giver of eight accomplishments and nine treasures, an ardent devotee of Lord Shri Ram, be upon us all. Om Hanumate Namah!"

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and is observed on the day of the full moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra. It also goes by the name Chaitra Poornima. On this auspicious occasion, devotees across the world keep fast and offer puja to the deity. Devotees chant Hanuman Mantras to form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher wrapped up a marathon schedule at Lansdowne for his upcoming directorial 'Tanvi The Great'.

'A Wednesday' actor announced the film 'Tanvi The Great' on his birthday on March 7 this year.

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kher has The Signature, Kaagaz 2, Vijay 69, and a few other films in his kitty.

