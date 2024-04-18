Anupam Kher wraps up Lansdowne schedule of his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : Actor Anupam Kher wrapped up a marathon schedule at Lansdowne of his upcoming directorial 'Tanvi The Great'.

Taking to Instagram, 'The Kashmir Files' actor treated fans with a video featuring himself and his team.

In the video, Kher praised his team and announced the wrap up of the schedule.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: As we wrap the marathon schedule of #TanviTheGreat at #Lansdowne, I want to THANK my team of brilliant assistants for being so AMAZING, HARDWORKING and CHARMING. After almost a year of pre production the execution was tough but they really did a splendid job. Thank you once again my friends! But don't let this appreciation post go to your heads. We still have a lot to do. See you next week in the office. Jai Ho! #Assistants #FutureDirectors #Cinema."

As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Congratulations to all team members, God bless u all,best of luck for next projects."

Another user commented, "Looking forward."

He also posted a cake photo on his Instagram stories.

Recently, Kher roped in National Award-winning choreographer Kruti Mahesh for his upcoming directorial.

Kher took to Instagram and expressed excitement about his collaboration with Kruti.

He wrote, "Happy and delighted to share that #NationalAward winning choreographer Ms. #KrutiMahesh is choreographing the songs for my directorial film #TanviTheGreat. She creates magic on screen with her sensitivity, imagination and of course her brilliance! Thank you dearest @iamkrutimahesh for being part of our musical #TanviTheGreat! Jai Ho!#Ghoomar #Dholida #Garmi #Pranavalaya."

Kher also dropped a picture with Kruti from the sets of his film.

'A Wednesday' actor announced the film 'Tanvi The Great' on his birthday on March 7 this year.

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

He is yet to announce the cast of the film.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kher has The Signature, Kaagaz 2, Vijay 69 and a few other films in his kitty.

