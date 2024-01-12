Anupam Kher wraps up shooting for live-action film 'Chhota Bheem'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : Anupam Kher, who is all set to come up with the 'Chhota Bheem' live-action feature, has finally completed shooting for the film.

Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a series of pictures from the set.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, "And it is #Wrap for #ChotaBheem movie! What a beautiful experience!! The children acting in the film are sensational. Got to learn so much from them about acting and spontaneity! Thank you director #RajivChilaka and the entire team for this joy ride! Love and prayers always. Till we meet again!"

As soon as he shared the news, fans chimed in the comment section.

The announcement of the film titled 'Chhota Bheem And The Curse of Damyaan' was made in Mumbai last year on the occasion of celebrating 15 incredible years of the much-loved animation series.

Anupam Kher will play the role of Guru Shambhu, while Makarand Deshpande will portray Skandhi. The central character, Chhota Bheem, is brought to life by the talented Yagya Bhasin, and Aashriya Mishra shines as Chutki. Surabhi Tiwari of Shagun fame will be seen as Tuntun Mausi.

Directed by Rajiv Chilaka and written by Niraj Vikram, the film promises a captivating narrative. The music, composed by Raghav Sachar, sets the perfect tone, and the casting, masterfully done by Mukesh Chhabra, brings the characters to life in the most captivating way. The film's visual effects are supervised by Junaid Ullah, ensuring a visual spectacle.

Talking about the film, Rajiv Chilaka, the producer, director earlier said, "Chhota Bheem is one of the most beloved characters in the world of animation. It was high time we brought him to life, and I am certain that children and the whole family everywhere will adore it. Our cast has done remarkable work on this film, and I can hardly wait to share it with you all."

Meanwhile, Kher will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Vijay 69'.

Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director. Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

Apart from these projects, Kher also has 'Emergency,' and 'Signature' in his kitty.

