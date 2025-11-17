Anupam Kher's autobiographical play 'Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' gets standing ovation in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 17 : Actor Anupam Kher is thrilled about the housefull theatre performance for his autobiographical play 'Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' in the national capital.

'Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' was performed on Sunday under the Delhi Theatre Festival that was held from November 14 to November 16.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared a video from the show in which he was seen taking a bow before the audience.

He wrote, "STAGE IS MY WORLD! Thank you Delhi audiences for your Love, Warmth, Appreciation and a never-ending STANDING OVATION for my autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai! It was one of the best shows. Thanks to you all! Delhi Theatre Festival organisers and all the volunteers did a splendid and difficult job so smoothly and effortlessly. Love and prayers for all of you! Har har Mahadev!"

Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great' will be screened at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, 2025.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher announced the selection of the film in the Indian Panorama category of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025.

Sharing the poster of the movie, the actor wrote, "GREAT NEWS: We are honoured and delighted to share that our film TANVI THE GREAT is an official selection at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in the Indian Panorama category. Thank you @iffigoa for this incredible recognition! Jai Ho!"

'Tanvi The Great' starred debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role. Centred on the Indian Army and autism, 'Tanvi The Great' tells the story of a young girl (Shubhangi Dutt) who lives with her mother and grandfather (Anupam Kher).

Inspired by her late father, she is determined to join the armed forces.

The film also featured Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Karan Tacker, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen in pivotal roles.

The film was originally released in theatres on July 18, 2025. The movie was re-released in theatres on September 26, 2025.

